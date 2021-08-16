ENG Vs IND: Shane Warne's Tweet On Importance Of Spinners An Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli?

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has taken a jibe at Team India with a tweet over not including a specialist spinner in the playing XI for the England vs India Lord's Test. While England has the services of Moeen Ali at their disposal, Virat Kohli decided to go with a four-man pace attack with Ravindra Jadeja being the lone spinner. The match is poised for a grandstand finish as India look to bat out Day 5 while England bowlers look to wrap up Indian innings as soon as possible.

ENG vs IND: Shane Warne on adding spinners in Playing XI

Day 4 of the Lord's Test, saw Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane finally showing up with the bat and putting up a 100-run partnership which bailed Team India from batting collapse having once lost the top three batsmen cheaply. However, the England team struck in the final session, picking up three quick wickets. Mark Wood first dismissed Pujara, before Moeen Ali had wickets of Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja. While Rahane was out caught behind, Jadeja saw his off stump being castled by a ripper from Moeen Ali and that is when Warne tweeted about the need to play a spinner in the playing XI.

A spinner turning the game !!!! Surprise surprise, this is why you always play a spinner no matter what the conditions ! Remember you don’t pick a team just for the first innings. Spin to win @SkyCricket 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 15, 2021

England vs India: England have their noses ahead as India struggle to put runs on board

KL Rahul's innings did not last long after being dismissed early by Mark Wood having him caught behind the stumps. Rohit Sharma also threw away his wicket after getting a good start. Kohli (20 off 31) also tried to be aggressive only to poke at a wide ball bowled by Sam Curran to leave his team in deeper trouble at the stroke of lunch.

With the lead of only 28 runs, Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) thrived under tremendous pressure to bat for almost 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five. Both Pujara and Rahane, who were desperately searching for runs, showed the grit and determination that they are known for to get back among the runs. They might not have scored big hundreds but the number of balls they consumed kept the visitors in the game.

Rahane got a life on 31 when he was dropped by Jonny Bairstow off Moeen Ali. When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning.