ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs Pakistan live

A confident Pakistan would be hoping to clinch the T20I series against England when the two teams lock horns with each other at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Men In Green drew first blood with an emphatic 31-run win in the series-opener on Friday.

Ahead of the high-voltage second T20I, here's a look at the details regarding the live streaming of the coverage as well as when and where to catch the live-action of the game.

The England vs Pakistan second T20I can be viewed on Sony Six as well as Sony Six HD whereas, the live streaming of the contest can be viewed on the Sony LIV app. The kickoff time is 7:00 PM IST.

Eng vs Pak: The hosts look to stay alive in the T20I series

England batsmen had to attack right from the word 'Go' after they were set a mammoth target of 233 riding on skipper Babar Azam's enterprising knock of a 49-ball 85. The hosts tried their level best but were undone by the pressure of the steep asking rate. Middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone's precious knock of a quickfire 43-ball 103 at a strike rate of almost 240 did keep England in the hunt but he was not supported by his team-mates with the bat as a result of which his valiant knock eventually went in vain as the 2010 T20 World Cup winners were bundled out for 201 and Pakistan registered their first win of this tour by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The hosts must win this match in order to stay alive in the three-match series as a loss here would completely shift the momentum in favor of the visitors who are looking to salvage pride in the ongoing limited-overs tour.

Eng vs Pak: Squads of both sides

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.