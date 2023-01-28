ENG Vs SA: Ben Stokes Gives Cryptic Response On 'England's Biggest Issue In ODI Cricket'

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has played many such innings in which he has single-handedly won a match for England. Ben Stokes needs no introduction to what he has done for English cricket. Ben Stokes played a vital role for England in winning the 2019 ODI World or the 2022 T20I World Cup, Ben Stokes has a major contribution to England's win in these two matches.

Ben Stokes highlights England's biggest issue in ODI cricket

Ben Stokes retired from One Day International cricket last year to manage his workload. Recently It was asked on Twitter, "What is England's biggest issue in ODI cricket?". Ben Stokes answered the question by replying, "Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well".

The very big issue that Ben Stokes wants to quote here is Team England's workload management and their schedule.

England lost to South Africa on Friday by 27 runs which was their 8th loss in the last 10 One Day Internationals. This is one area of concern for England keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind.

Recently, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was asked about Ben Stokes' return to the current ODI team, then Buttler had answered that England are planning their World Cup campaign without Ben Stokes.

"If he wants to change his decision, of course he'd be welcomed back with open arms but we are very much at the moment planning as if he won't be available", Buttler said.

Ben Stokes last week was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year and he has also led England to victories over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan. Ben Stokes also led England to victory in the rescheduled test against India. The Test was supposed to happen in 2021 but was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ben Stokes has left an unrivaled legacy in the white ball format after several match-winning innings for his country. Ben Stokes was the hero of the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand as he led England to a World Cup win on his own and snatched the game away from New Zealand.

Ben Stokes also guided England to a victory single-handedly against Australia in the Ashes when they last played them at home in 2019. Right now Ben Stokes's main focus will be to lead his team to an Ashes victory which they last won in 2015.