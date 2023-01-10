Jos Buttler Shares ‘selfish’ Take On Jofra Archer’s Return To Competitive Cricket At SA20

Star English pacer Jofra Archer will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in 18 months during the upcoming South Africa T20 Cricket League. The 27-year-old remained on the sidelines for almost two years due to issues with his elbow and a stress fracture. The speedster will make his return to the sport by representing MI Cape Town in the SA20 cricket league, which begins with the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, England’s limited overs skipper Jos Buttler shed his views on Jofra’s return in the inaugural SA20 league. It is pertinent to mention that Jofra will be up against Buttler on Tuesday, as the English captain will be representing the David Miller-led Paarl Royals in the tournament. Meanwhile, revealing his take on Jofra’s return, Buttler said he is selfishly excited to see the star pacer back on the pitch.

In a video shared by Paarl Royals on their official social media handles, Buttler can be heard saying, “You know, selfishly, I’m excited to see Jofra Archer back on the pitch. Jofra has been out for a long time due to some injuries and selfishly, as an England white-ball captain, I’m excited to see him back and available, and playing cricket”.

“The x-factor player is back on the field”

Further praising Jofra for his exploits around the world, Buttler said, “So I think that is a treat for everyone around the world. The x-factor player is back on the field. So, we'll have to be at your best to combat him because he's a superstar. I think it is a great moment that he is back playing cricket competitively”.

Jofra has represented England in 13 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 12 T20Is since making his international debut in 2019. He has gone on to become a sensation across the globe with his performances and has grabbed 42 wickets in Tests, 30 wickets in ODIs and 14 wickets in T20Is so far.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, Match no. 1 of SA20: Full Squads

Paarl Royals Squad: David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed Mccoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe

MI Cape Town Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams