Eng Vs SL T20 Series Match Referee Phil Whitticase Tests Positive For Covid-19

The recently-concluded three-match Eng vs SL T20 series suffered a huge scare after ICC match referee for the series, Phil Whitticase tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The ICC match referee COVID news was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board in a statement. According to the statement, Phil Whitticase is well and is asymptomatic and he will observe 10-days of self-isolation from 25 June, in accordance with the UK Government’s protocol on quarantine.

ICC match referee covid: ENG vs SL T20I series match referee tests positive for COVID-19

The statement further stated that seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first Royal London ODI on Tuesday, 29 June at Emirates Riverside, Durham. The impacted members will have to self-isolate for 10-days until 7 July. It also stated that no members of the two teams were impacted and added that alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday’s ODI goes ahead as planned.

Coming back to the three-match Eng vs SL T20 series, Eoin Morgan's men bludgeoned Sri Lanka as they whitewashed them 3-0 to clinch the series. The hosts put up commanding performances in all three games as they secured three comprehensive wins against a mediocre Lankan side. The two teams will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting June 29.

The first ODI will be played in Chester-le-Street. On the other hand, the final two ODIs will be played on July 1 and 4 in London and Bristol respectively. Here's a look at the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming details.

England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live on TV in India, the match will be televised on the Sony Six channel. Fans who wish to watch the live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

