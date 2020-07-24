ENG Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd Test Match Live

England will take on West Indies in the third and final Test match of the three-match Test series which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 24. Day 1 of the second Test will commence on Friday, July 24 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, ENG vs WI Dream11 team and ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction and preview

The series has witnessed some great cricket action in the first two tests with West Indies winning the first match at Southampton, while England returned the favour in the 2nd Test thanks to an inspiring performance from star all-rounder Ben Stokes. England will also welcome James Anderson and Jofra Archer back into the team after being dropped before the second Test for breaking health protocols through an unauthorised trip home.

For West Indies, Shamarh Brooks looked in an excellent touch during the previous match. The Caribbean batsman could be backed to play a big part in the final Test match while West Indies skipper Jason Holder will look to lead from the front. Meanwhile, England will be hoping to win the match and clinch the series but Jason Holder's men just need a draw to retain the Wisden Trophy.

We have named our squad for the #raisethebat Test series decider against @windiescricket ðŸ‘‡ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team: ENG squad

Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team: WI squad

John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer.

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks

Ben Stokes

Jason Holder

Stuart Broad

Shamarh Brooks

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team playing XI

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team, playing XI: ENG

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: ENG vs WI Dream11 team, playing XI: WI

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph

ENG vs WI Dream11 team

ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, England are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction, ENG vs WI Dream11 top picks and ENG vs WI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

