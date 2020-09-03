England County Cricketers To Benefit By ₹4.88 Crore Due To THIS Unique ECB Move

County cricket players all over the UK may soon be in for a £500,000 (₹4.88 crore) fortune if speculations about the England and Wales cricket Board's latest rule change prove to be true. According to a report in the British daily Daily Mail, the board may relax rules on placing sponsorship ads on helmets. After an unprecedented rule change, that allowed teams to display a 'Thank You NHS' message on the side panels of helmets, it is believed that this temporary rule may pave the way for a permanent one, i.e allowing sponsor logos on helmets. Until now, the only symbols allowed on a helmet in English domestic cricket, have been the manufacturers’ names and club badge.

The NHS Spitfire graced the skies here before play ✈️



Thank you to all key workers across the county 👏



It’s vital that we stop the spread of this virus and protect our loved ones. If you’re experiencing any symptoms, please call 119 or visit https://t.co/v6WsT0grC7 pic.twitter.com/j51EDwNF61 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) August 22, 2020

New ECB rule could make huge impact on domestic cricket

The ECB's rule relaxation came amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring the sporting body to do their part in thanking the country's health workers and the National Health Services. The idea was initially put forward by the Professional Cricketers Association in England and Wales, that had hoped to implement it from the start of the T20 domestic season, which includes the Vitality Blast 2020, and in the women’s game, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. However, due to a delay in receiving the proper clearances, the NHS tribute stickers are set to appear on players' helmets from next week on, till the Vitality Blast 2020 finals at Edgbaston on October 3.

If allowed, this rule and the influx of cash that comes with it, could rejuvenate a domestic season that has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions. The summer season has reportedly resulted in a 20% paycut for players and massive layoffs of staff after matches began with restricted attendance.

England cricket season so far

Cricket in England is back on track with both international and domestic series going ahead despite the pandemic. At the Vitality Blast 2020, a major absence will be Notts Outlaws pacer Harry Gurney. Gurney, who was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for this year's IPL, has confirmed that he will be missing both, the IPL and the Vitality Blast 2020 due to a shoulder operation. He is the leading wicket-taker across the last three T20 Blast seasons with 63 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, the national side will face off against Australia in the upcoming Australia tour of England, which is due to begin on September 4. The tour will consist of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. They have played against West Indies and Pakistan after the resumption of the game.

Image Credits: ECB Cricket Twitter