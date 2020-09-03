Vitality T20 Blast NOR Vs GLA Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

The upcoming Central Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Northamptonshire (NOR) and Glamorgan (GLA). The NOR vs GLA match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Thursday, September 3 and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and NOR vs GLA live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both teams come into this contest on the back of a contrasting run of form. Northamptonshire currently find themselves at the top of the Central Group standings in the Vitality T20 Blast. The team has three wins from four games, and are unbeaten as one of their matches was abandoned. Glamorgan, on the other hand, have won just one out of their four matches in the Vitality T20 Blast. They currently find themselves fourth in the group standings. Northamptonshire come into the game on the back of a comprehensive victory against Birmingham Beats, while Glamorgan lost to Somerset last time out.

Keep your eye on @NathanBuck17... 👀



This celebration started EARLY. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yu6PY1UHjJ — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 2, 2020

NOR vs GLA live scores: Pitch and weather report

The average score on the pitch is 151, with the pitch offering a little something for everyone. According to FanCode, the pitch behaviour for the game is balanced. During the match, there might be some chance of rain, with high levels of humidity expected throughout the encounter. The overcast conditions may also help the seam bowlers. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the Vitality T20 Blast match will be around 20°C.

Match Report 📰



Somerset beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in their Vitality @VitalityBlast T20 match at Taunton, as the hosts chased down the visitors total of 133.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/R7gYhMLLAG#SOMvGLAM pic.twitter.com/6L4zsOVEex — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) September 1, 2020

NOR vs GLA live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch NOR vs GLA live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For NOR vs GLA live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the English T20 Blast live in India once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates.

NOR vs GLA live streaming: Probable playing XI

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Paul Sterling, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Josh Cobb, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover

Glamorgan: Billy Root, Dan Douthwaite, Andy Balbirnie, Chris Cooke (WK), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya

Image Courtesy: Northamptonshire Instagram, Glamorgan Instagram