England Cricket Follows Football Teams; Staunchly Opposes Racism With Diverse Picture

Joining other sporting sides in expressing solidarity with George Floyd, the England cricket team staunchly opposed racism with a picture that showed diversity among the English cricket team. Protests have rocked the US after a Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. Earlier, members of the Liverpool football team took to one knee to show support for Floyd and to mark their protest against racism.

READ | Something Very Special About Virat & Rohit: Sangakkara On 'orthodox But Destructive' Duo

England cricket team vehemently opposes racism

We stand for diversity,



We stand against racism. pic.twitter.com/onhWj07n2i — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2020

READ | Misbah Wants National Camp To Begin ASAP But PCB Worried About Logistical Aspect

Liverpool stands in solidarity with Floyd

Liverpool players took a knee around the centre circle at Anfield Stadium on Monday in a gesture of support following the death of George Floyd. Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption, “Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter.” The picture of 29 players from the English league leaders was taken during a training session. Star players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson were among those to post the picture that was retweeted by the official account of Liverpool, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group — the U.S. company which also controls the Boston Red Sox. Liverpool also tweeted out the picture.

The entire squad knelt in Anfield's centre circle ahead of today's training session in a powerful show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



Unity is strength: https://t.co/2BN18U4jIY pic.twitter.com/oVE5RgNMmh — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

READ | South Africa Eyes Return To Training Next Week As CSA Awaits Approval From Government

George Floyd death and George Floyd protests

Last Monday, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American, was brutally murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck. Floyd, who was handcuffed and pinned face down, was seen gasping for air as he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," with the officer. After several minutes, Floyd passed out. He was pronounced dead later that night.

The George Floyd death has sparked protests and riots across several cities in the United States. Cities like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington and others saw protesters gather in large numbers to lead peaceful protests. Derek Chauvin and the three other police officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

READ | VVS Laxman Salutes Anil Kumble's Spirit Of Bowling With A Broken Jaw Against WI In 2002