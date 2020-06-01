VVS Laxman Salutes Anil Kumble's Spirit Of Bowling With A Broken Jaw Against WI In 2002

VVS Laxman came forward and hailed spin legend Anil Kumble's never-say-die attitude where he had come out and bowled despite a broken jaw during a Test match against West Indies in 2002. His bravery had paid off as he ended up picking the prized wicket of Brian Lara.

'A giant in every sense': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman posted an image of a bandaged Kumble as well as the Indian team celebrating the dismissal of a Windies batsman and then went on to write that the Bengaluru cricketer was a giant in every sense who rose above and beyond the call of duty. He then mentioned that the grit, drive, and bravery displayed through this picture by Anil Kumble is quintessential. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that 'Jumbo' never gave up come in times of adversity and no matter how tough the situation was.

A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential @anilkumble1074 .Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became. pic.twitter.com/pEPNgVRcPA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2020

When Anil Kumble broke his jaw

The incident happened during the 4th Test match which was played at Antigua in May 2002. Anil Kumble was struck by a vicious bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and went for an X-Ray later in the day which revealed that he had broken his jaw. Despite being in excruciating pain, 'Jumbo' ended up bowling 14 overs in a Test match that was about to end in a stalemate. He finished with figures of 1/29 at an economy rate of 2.07. Kumble then flew back to Bengaluru for surgery the following day as the five-match Test series was levelled at 1-1.

