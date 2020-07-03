England Cricket Team Clarifies 'Black Lives Matter' Support NOT For 'political' Reasons

The ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has evoked some aggressive reactions from all over the world. Even across the United Kingdom (UK), people are taking to streets and forming large protest groups to highlight issues related to racism faced from law enforcement in the country. The protests in UK has often resulted in altercations with police at times. Meanwhile, the England cricket team will also be seen displaying their support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement by wearing its logo in their upcoming Test series.

England cricket team’s stance on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Even though the England cricket team will be seen wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on their shirts, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have made it clear that they will not be politicising the movement. While issuing a media statement, ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison stated that the board fully supports the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement by saying “there can be no place for racism in society or our sport”.

However, Harrison said that they are against any protest groups that calls for violence and illegal activities. The ECB official added that they are aware of certain aspects of the movement that “promote their own political views”, and stated that those actions will not be supported by either ECB or the England cricket team.

England cricket team Test captain Joe Root also showed his support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. According to thesun.co.uk, Root recently emphasised the importance of showing solidarity to the black community and talked about raising awareness regarding “equality and justice”. He added that the England cricket team players and management are “unified in their approach” and they will use their platform to support the objective.

West Indies cricket team stand for ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Much like the England cricket team, the West Indies cricket team will also be seen wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ symbol on the collars of their shirts in their upcoming series. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given permission for the emblem to be worn by the West Indies cricket team. Speaking about the movement, in his first press conference of the tour, skipper Jason Holder said, "We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness."

West Indies players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their jerseys in the upcoming #ENGvWI Test series 🏏 pic.twitter.com/mjBTbMagX4 — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020 schedule

Here is a look at the schedule for England vs West Indies 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs West Indies 2020 first Test: July 8-12 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies 2020 second Test: July 16-20 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies 2020 third Test: July 24-28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Image credits: England Cricket Twitter