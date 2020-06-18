Joe Root Feels Ben Stokes Will Emulate Virat Kohli's Aggressive Style Of Captaincy

Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. The past couple of years have been brilliant for the Englishman as he has emerged as one of the biggest match-winners for England. He has been praised by the cricket pundits for his heroics recently. Ben Stokes played a massive role in England's triumph at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He also was instrumental in England's draw in The Ashes 2019 on home soil. Earlier this year, the ICC awarded him with the ICC Player of the Year honour.

Joe Root heaps praise on Ben Stokes, compares him to Virat Kohli

Now, England's Test captain Joe Root has made a massive claim about Ben Stokes. Joe Root said that he sees a shade of Virat Kohli in his deputy Ben Stokes and feels the southpaw will lead by example like the Indian skipper if he has to take charge during the England vs West Indies 2020 three-Test series beginning July 8.

Joe Root is expecting the birth of his second child in July and he could miss a match or two to be with his wife Carrie and also to maintain the bio-security protocols to tackle COVID-19.

While speaking on Sony Ten's 'Pit Stop', Joe Root said that the way Virat Kohli goes out there and performs and expects everyone to go and do the same is exactly how Ben Stokes will go about his business. Ben Stokes had recently said that he's ready to take the challenge to be the "the Scottie Pippen to Joe Root's Michael Jordan", referring to the basketball legend's great Chicago Bulls team of the late 1990s.

Speaking about the same, Joe Root said that Ben Stokes is better than him and added that he would make a better 'Michael Jordan' than him. Joe Root reckoned that Stokes has a great quality, leads from the front, just like Michael Jordan. Joe Root went on to say that Stokes is already a big leader in the team as the vice-captain and there's a huge amount of respect for him.

Joe Root added that Stokes has obviously accomplished so much within the game and within Test cricket that he's more than well enough equipped to do a really good job.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP