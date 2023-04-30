England Have A Special Plan In Place To Maximize 'BAZBALL' In Upcoming Ashes

England will look to consolidate their position in the longer format when they host a jubilant Australia on their home soil. The Aussies claimed the Ashes when these two teams met each other in 2021-22 as they blanked the Three Lions 4-0 that time. The pair of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done marvels so far, and they are now intending to execute a fresh strategy against their archrivals.

As per the latest reports, England is contemplating using shorter boundaries as a part of their ultra-attacking approach. The ‘Bazball’ strategy has brought up a revolution, as it has been used pretty successfully against teams like New Zealand and India. Ashes is regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries between two top cricket-playing nations, and the upcoming series could break some major records.

England to utilise innovative strategy against Australia in the ashes

England will be involved in a single Test against Ireland, where they could implement their strategy before the mega Test series. On the other hand, Australia would face India in the World Test Championship final before traveling to the UK.

England are sweating on the fitness of Jofra Archer, who hasn't been at his best in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler has been in and out of the playing XI, and it has raised concerns about his availability during the Test series. It remains to be seen how he copes during the Ashes.

Australia's touring party for WTC final and first two Ashes

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England vs Australia Ashes schedule

Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st Test, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Lord's

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd Test, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th Test, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford

Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th Test, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval