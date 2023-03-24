Last Updated:

MI Team 2023: Mumbai Indians Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

A look at the full schedule, squad and the best probable playing XI for the five time Indian Premier League champions ahead of the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Mumbai Indians

Image: IPL


MI Team IPL 2023: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians are all set for the upcoming edition of the most awaited tournament and have started their preparations for the same. The Rohit Sharma-led side has not had a good last two seasons after their win in the 2020 season. 

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to repeat their performance of the 2020 season and now when the Rohit Sharma-led team will be without their key player Jasprit Bumrah all the eyes will be on Jofra Archer as to how will he lead the Mumbai pace attack. 

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Schedule

  • RCB vs MI on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs KKR on April 16 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
  • SRH vs MI on April 18 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs PBKS on April 22 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • GT vs MI on April 25 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RR on April 30 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • PBKS vs MI on May 3 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST
  • CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs RCB on May 9 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs GT on May 12 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
  • LSG vs MI on May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
  • MI vs SRH on May 21 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

MI Team 2023: Players bought at the auction

Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.

Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023: Best Playing XI 

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT