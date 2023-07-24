'England have been the better team': Michael Vaughan makes massive claim after 4th Test

Australia will retain the Ashes 2023 as unprecedented rain forced the final and fifth day to be washed out. A single ball couldn't be bowled as the fourth Test ended in a draw. Australia have already taken a 2-1 lead in the five match test series and irrespective of the result in the last match, they have managed to stamp up their authority in this series.

3 things you need to know

England haven't laid their hands on the Ashes trophy since 2015

Australia also managed to win the WTC final by defeating England

This loss would be a massive disappointment for England who were eyeing to level the series

Michael Vaughan makes massive claim after fourth Test

England bounced back brilliantly in the last test at Headingley when they defeated the Aussies by three wickets. They looked on course to another victory as the hosts had the visitors under their control. Australia were 214 for 5 when rain interrupted and they must be thankful to the weather god who helped them from consecutive losses at the hand of their archrivals.

Also Read: Australia retains Ashes as rain ruins England's hopes of victory in 4th test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed despite Australia's lead in the series, the Three Lions have been the better team in this Ashes.

"I always say in a five-match series the best team always win, it’s five games and and it’s such a long process that you always end up the best team winning.

"But I honestly think England have been the better team in this series."

He further added, "Australia won the first two games and England will look back, particularly at Edgbaston, where they missed so many opportunities in the field and they had the period with the bat at Lord’s where they were 180-1 and Australia’s spinner Nathan Lyon was walking round the edge of the boundary injured.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne reveals his discontent despite a towering ton during 4th Ashes Test

"Pat Cummins turned to the bouncer theory and it worked, England lost all those wickets with silly batting and a mad approach.

"It’s dreadfully disappointing. It is the wrong way to decide a Test match, never mind an Ashes-defining kind of Test match."

The final match is set to be played at the Oval.