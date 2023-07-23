Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Discontent Despite A Towering Ton During 4th Ashes Test

Australia managed to put up 317 runs in their first innings and reached 214/5 in their second innings at stumps in the 4th Test of the 2023 Ashes, Day 4. England scored 592 runs in their first innings. Australia's Mitchell Marsh and Cameroon Green would begin day 5, but they still trail England by 61 runs. Joe Root collected one wicket for England for 32 runs, while Moeen Ali took 0 wickets for 44 runs.

3 things you need to know

Marnus Labuschagne scored 111 runs to help Australia hold off England

Australia eye their 1st Ashes on away soil since 2001

If Australia wins the Manchester Test, they will retain the ENG vs AUS Ashes series

Also Read: Nitin Menon surprises everyone as he takes review on his own, Bhogle says 'bit unusual'

ENG vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne keeps Australia’s dream alive

(Australis's Labuschagne celebrating his 1st century in England, Image: AP)

Former No. 1 Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne revealed his happiness after scoring his first Test century in England. He did, however, acknowledge his discontent for not being able to go without departing from the pitch until the tea break on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. With his second overseas century, this one put an end to a 10-match Test cricket drought for a three-figure total.

It's hard to judge where I feel with it. Obviously, it's always very special to get a Test hundred. It doesn't happen too often, but I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea, I feel like my game is in a really good space now. Coming into this game I was confident about my technique and how I was batting. I was able to be confident and go back to my strengths, forcing their hand to bowl a lot of balls at me and take time out of the game.

Also Read: 'Worst Ever Umpire': Nitin Menon Draws Intense criticism After Poor Decision During Ashes

Labuschagne eventually regained his form on Saturday after having a difficult start in the first three Ashes Tests, where he only scored an overall 144 runs and did not have a fifty-plus score. His outstanding performance in the fourth test gave Australia some much-needed solace as they fought valiantly to keep the Manchester Test alive. Labuschagne's tenacious century gave the game new life when it appeared lost on Day 3.

Despite delays at Old Trafford due to weather, Marnus displayed an impressive acceleration towards the end of his innings. His 11th Test century came at a critical juncture when his team needed it the most.

Who took Marnus Labuschagne's wicket?

As he neared his century, Labuschagne showed off his talent by smashing Joe Root of England for two enormous sixes over long-on. He received a lucky break on run number 93 when a slip past slip fielder Crawley did not result in a dismissal. Eventually, with a single off Moeen Ali, he scored his well-deserving century in 161 balls. The wet outfield neutralised England's pace bowlers and made it harder for the seamers to see, but Labuschagne stayed unwavering. His 103-run partnership with Mitch Marsh seriously endangered England's prospects of tying the Ashes series.

Is there ANYTHING this man can't do!?



Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON! 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EFmDIex5pU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

However, Labuschagne's innings came to an end just before the Tea break when he was removed by part-time spinner Joe Root, who made an important breakthrough for England.