England Opener Claims Advantage Over Team India In The Pink Ball Test At Motera Stadium

Ahead of the much-anticipated third day/night Test, England opener Zak Crawley has opined that the conditions might favour the visitors at the Motera stadium handing them an edge over the hosts. Highlighting that the English players have 'grown up' playing in seaming conditions, Crawley claimed advantage going into the third Test which begins from February 24. However, the English batsman maintained that Root & Co. will not take India lightly owing to their 'unbelievable' seam attack and 'incredible' batsmen.

"I think it will play into our hands. We have grown up with those conditions, trying to play the ball late in seaming conditions, so you would say we would be more adept at it than the Indians. That's probably why they are unbelievable players of spin, because they have grown up with it," PTI quoted Crawley.

Commenting upon the pink ball, Crawley remarked that it swings more than the red ball and expects more opportunities for the pacers. He added that spinners will have a big role to play despite the expected seaming conditions.

'Expect a bit more seam'

"(The pink ball) seems to be swinging more than the red ball, doing a bit more for the seamers. I expect a bit more seam in this game and for the seamers to have more of a chance than perhaps they did in the last couple of Tests. It also seems to be a bit harder so the spinners are skidding it on a bit more. The spinners are still going to have to play a big role and I would be surprised if they produce an absolute green seamer," he said.

Pictures from the newly-built Motera stadium show the presence of a stark green cover over the surface making it obvious that the pitch will be suitable to seamers and offer swing. However, as per reports, the Indian team management has sought a dry pitch in order to play to its strengths at the Motera. The Men in Blue cannot afford to lose any other Test in this series as they eye the finale berth of the World Test Championship. Any defeat or draw in this series will automatically knock India out of the competition.

India awaits Umesh Yadav's return

With just days to go for the third Test against England, India awaits the return of senior pacer Umesh Yadav to join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma to bowl with the pink-ball. While BCCI has named Umesh Yadav in the squad for the last two Test, he will only join the squad after he passes the fitness test which is slated to happen tomorrow. Yadav had sustained an injury during the Test series against Australia and was subsequently ruled out. With Ashwin and Axar accounting for 15 of the 20 wickets in the second Test, India, keeping in mind the swinging pink ball under lights, might drop Kuldeep Yadav and include a third pacer.

Announcing the squad for the last two Tests against England, the BCCI brought in Umesh Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy. Pacers Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan as well as Sandeep Warrier, and the spin duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Saurabh Kumar has been roped in as the net bowlers whereas, wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat, and leggie Rahul Chahar have been selected as Standby players. The Indian squad remains mostly unchanged going into the day-night Test at the Motera.

