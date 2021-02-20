Virat Kohli & Co. Sweat It Out At Motera Ahead Of High-voltage D/N Test Against England

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is leaving no stone unturned while sweating it out in the training session ahead of the upcoming third Test match at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad which will be contested with the pink-ball.

'Snapshots'

Just four days before the high-voltage encounter, Team India players have already started practising at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium. Skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, top-order batsmen Mayank Agarwal as well as Cheteshwar Pujara, all-rounder Washington Sundar, speedster Mohammed Siraj, etc. took part in the training session on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shared the images on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: 'Surreal': Hardik Pandya Hails Motera Stadium Ahead Of India's D/N Test Against England

Third Test to be a D/N affair

The third Test match will be played under lights with the pink-ball. This will be the second time that India will be hosting the pink-ball Test match and third overall. Their first Day-Night Test was against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019 where they had registered a comprehensive win.

However, the Men In Blue's second Test match under lights which was also their first one overseas turned out to be a forgettable one as they tasted bitter defeat at the hands of Australia in December 2020 where Virat Kohli & Co. ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

READ: Cheteshwar Pujara Says County Cricket Can Take A Backseat As He Returns To IPL After 2014

Coming back to the India-England series, currently, the four-match Test series is levelled at 1-1. After suffering a humiliating 227-run loss in the series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last week, a determined Indian team staged a remarkable comeback in the second Test match at the same venue to hand a mammoth 317-run defeat to the visitors.

The Men In Blue will now be hoping to win the next two Tests and thereby, earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

Motera Stadium will also be hosting the fourth and final Test match as well (March 4-8).

READ: Sachin Tendulkar 'proud' Of Virat Kohli For Opening Up On His Battle Against Depression

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.