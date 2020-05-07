England Players To Undergo Daily Temperature Checks During 2020 Home Summer: Report

The ongoing coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom (UK) has prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone their entire 2020 international and domestic home season until further notice. Meanwhile, the much-awaited 100-ball tournament The Hundred has been shifted to 2021 as the UK lockdown continues to remain in effect. Among England’s international assignments at home, ‘The Three Lions’ were originally scheduled to face West Indies and Pakistan in six Test matches between May and September.

UK lockdown: England players warned for daily temperature checks

According to a report in The Guardian, Joe Root and co. have been warned to undergo temperature checks on a daily basis and to remain away from their loved ones for a period of nine weeks. The issuing of warning comes as part of ECB’s fast-paced bio-security measures for all their players should their home season goes ahead. Recent reports suggest that the ECB are contemplating to stage all six Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan across two venues, i.e. the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford. A squad of 30 English players are expected to be selected and all matches will reportedly be organised behind closed doors.

UK lockdown: Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan in England’s 2020 home season

England's Test team, led by Joe Root, would probably be asked to assemble at the Ageas Bowl on June 23 to remain as a group for the following nine weeks to come. England’s international schedule also includes a home ODI series against Ireland between Tests, which could possibly feature a different line-up than their Joe Root-led Test squad. England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will be then expected to play his part in the white-ball format.

The fate of various English cricketers like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who represent England in all three formats, is still unknown as they will be required for additional travelling should the ODIs take place at a different venue.

