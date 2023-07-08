Steve Smith Disputes Unusual Accusation Over Alex Carey For Not Paying Leeds Barber

The Australian cricket team is playing against England in the third Ashes 2023 Test at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. The match is evenly poised at the end of Day 2 as the English cricket team ended their first innings at 237 and the Aussies currently lead by 142 runs at Stumps on the second day. After a prolonged rain delay, the visitors have entered the crease and would look forward to stretch their team's lead further on Day 3.

Steve Smith hits back at English media over barber row

Australian cricket team batsman Steve Smith has hit back at an English media publisher for publishing a story on his teammate Alex Carey. 'The Sun' had earlier reported a story on Carey, wherein they mentioned that the Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman forgot to pay £30 at the barber shop.

Steve Smith shared a post on his official Threads handle and wrote that Alex Carey did not have a haircut since the team is in London. He also asked 'The Sun' to get their facts right.

Barber in Leeds makes huge claim on Alex Carey

Before this, as per a report of 'The Sun' a barber named Adam Mehmood at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop said the Aussie cricketers including Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, and David Warner came for a haircut at the barbershop. While Warner and Khawaja paid the amount and happily clicked photos, Carey refused to take photos and also did not pay for the haircut.

I'm still waiting, they all came just before we closed. We cut his hair and laughed a lot. But we don't accept cards and Alex said he didn't have any cash. Well, there's a Tesco cash machine literally around the corner where he could have run into it.

Adam Mehmood further stated that Carey could have easily returned to the hotel and had come with cash from the cash withdrawal machine. However, he further said that Alex Carey might have forgotten to pay the amount due to the third Ashes 2023 Test but he wants him to pay it by the end of the Headingley Test.

