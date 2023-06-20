England Vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test Highlights Day 5: AUS Wins The First Of Ashes 2023

Quick links:
Australia beat England in the first of Ashes 2023 by 2 wickets after chasing a target of 281 runs.
Australia need 27 runs in 69 balls.
AUS need 37 runs in 83 balls.
Carey departs from the pitch because of Root.
Australia needs 62 runs in 19.1 overs with 3 wickets in hand.
Big blow for Australia as Usman Khawaja departs and Cummins enters the field.
Australia have completed 202 runs and needs 79 more runs to win.
Australia are 192/5 and need 89 runs in 34 overs.
Play resumes after the tea-break.
Game enters tea break, Australia 98 runs from 38 overs to win.
The Australian batter, Usman Khawaja completes his half century in 145 deliveries.
Moeen Ali sends Travis Head back to the stands.
Scott Boland fails to make of a Stuart Broad delivery and Jonny Bairstow has an easy catch.
Usman Khawaja has been incredibly patient, defending, leaving, and dead-batting practically every ball that has come his way. He's only scored four runs in the first 55 minutes, and Australia is battling to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Australia will try to seize the momentum.
The skies are much brighter now than they were an hour ago, and England's players are kicking a football about on the outfield and practising some wicketkeeping techniques with Jonny Bairstow. After examining the field, the umpires declared that play will begin in 45 minutes.
The inspection will be done at 6:50 pm IST.
Although it seems like the rain has ceased, the ground is still quite moist. The super-soppers are working and there is a lot of standing water on the covers, but because it is chilly and still, it might take some time before the situation becomes playable. Theoretically, we could resume in about an hour, but that would depend on the weather not raining for the foreseeable future.
The players will take an early lunch at 5:00 pm. The start has officially been delayed and the earliest they'll get on will be 5:40 pm. It's still drizzling but six ground staff are sweeping some of the standing water off the covers.
It has proven to be an average Test match for James Anderson till now. But with 7 wickets to take and a full day in store, will be step up for England once again?
After a dazzling display of 141 runs in 1st innings, Usman Khawaja is yet again at the crease causing trouble for England. He is 34 not-out and on Day 5 could turn out to be the winning element for Australia.
England had been experimenting with field set up till now and on the final day with 7 wickets to get, the team could introduce the world of cricket with another new tactic.
Australia are currently 174 runs behind the target and currently Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland are in the crease. The two would look to extend the 18-run stand and with the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins yet to come, Aus will fancy its chances.
England bundled out at 274 in their second innings to set up a target of 281 for Australia. Chasing the score, Australia got off to a good start as David Warner and Centurian from the first innings Usman Khawaja took the score past 50 in a steady manner. However, David Warner could not proceed past the 36-run mark and Aus lost the first wicket at the score of 61. Towards the end of the day's play, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also fell and at Stumps Australia were 107/3.
The Eng vs Aus Day 5 will be live teleacast on Sony Sports Network. Fans can access Sony Liv app/website to catch the live streaming.