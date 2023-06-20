Last Updated:

England Vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test Highlights Day 5: AUS Wins The First Of Ashes 2023

England vs Australia: The Ashes 2023 Eng vs Aus 1st Test has reached its 5th and final day. The situation hangs in balance as Australia need another 174 runs to win, whereas England need to take 7 wickets on Day 5. So, who will ultimately prevail in the Edgbaston Test? Find out through the live coverage on republicworld.com. All the live updates of Aus vs Eng Day 5 will be served here.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test live score Eng vs Aus live updates day 5

Image: AP

pointer
23:54 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Australia wins the first of Ashes 2023

Australia beat England in the first of Ashes 2023 by 2 wickets after chasing a target of 281 runs.

pointer
23:36 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Score Update
  • Australia are 274/8
  • Need 7 runs in 44 balls
  • 90 per cent of the job is done by Australia. 
pointer
23:18 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Score Update
  • Australia are 264/8
  • Need 17 runs in 63 balls
pointer
23:12 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: How many runs does Australia require to win?

Australia need 27 runs in 69 balls.

pointer
22:59 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: How many runs does Australia require to win?

AUS need 37 runs in 83 balls.

pointer
22:48 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Australia lose their 8th wicket

Carey departs from the pitch because of Root. 

pointer
22:35 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: How many runs does Australia require to win?

Australia needs 62 runs in 19.1 overs with 3 wickets in hand.

pointer
22:17 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Score Update
  • Australia need 72 runs in 24.1 overs. 
  • Score: 209 at loss of 7 wickets
pointer
22:17 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Khawaja departs!

Big blow for Australia as Usman Khawaja departs and Cummins enters the field.

pointer
21:58 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Australia completes their 200

Australia have completed 202 runs and needs 79 more runs to win. 

pointer
21:41 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: 6th wicket loss for Australia
  • Robinson strikes for England
  • Another twist! Green shapes to run a length ball away through third but only succeeds in chopping onto his own stumps
pointer
21:37 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia's latest update: Score Update

Australia are 192/5 and need 89 runs in 34 overs.

pointer
21:25 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play resumes after the Tea Break

Play resumes after the tea-break.

pointer
20:49 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Game enters tea break

Game enters tea break, Australia 98 runs from 38 overs to win.

pointer
20:34 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Khawaja completes his 50

The Australian batter, Usman Khawaja completes his half century in 145 deliveries.

pointer
20:05 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Travis Head Departs!

Moeen Ali sends Travis Head back to the stands.

pointer
19:48 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Scott Boland departs

Scott Boland fails to make of a Stuart Broad delivery and Jonny Bairstow has an easy catch. 

pointer
19:48 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Khawaja's slow start

Usman Khawaja has been incredibly patient, defending, leaving, and dead-batting practically every ball that has come his way. He's only scored four runs in the first 55 minutes, and Australia is battling to keep the scoreboard ticking.

pointer
19:09 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: match starts

Australia will try to seize the momentum.

pointer
18:42 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Match to begin soon!
pointer
18:24 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Good News!

The skies are much brighter now than they were an hour ago, and England's players are kicking a football about on the outfield and practising some wicketkeeping techniques with Jonny Bairstow. After examining the field, the umpires declared that play will begin in 45 minutes.

pointer
17:41 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Inspection time is out!!

The inspection will be done at 6:50 pm IST.

pointer
17:00 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Pitch Update

Although it seems like the rain has ceased, the ground is still quite moist. The super-soppers are working and there is a lot of standing water on the covers, but because it is chilly and still, it might take some time before the situation becomes playable. Theoretically, we could resume in about an hour, but that would depend on the weather not raining for the foreseeable future.

pointer
15:43 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Players to take early lunch

The players will take an early lunch at 5:00 pm. The start has officially been delayed and the earliest they'll get on will be 5:40 pm. It's still drizzling but six ground staff are sweeping some of the standing water off the covers.

pointer
14:04 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will James Anderson make his presence felt?

It has proven to be an average Test match for James Anderson till now. But with 7 wickets to take and a full day in store, will be step up for England once again?

pointer
12:10 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Usman Khawaja shine again?

After a dazzling display of 141 runs in 1st innings, Usman Khawaja is yet again at the crease causing trouble for England. He is 34 not-out and on Day 5 could turn out to be the winning element for Australia.

pointer
10:43 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will England bring another tactic into the game?

England had been experimenting with field set up till now and on the final day with 7 wickets to get, the team could introduce the world of cricket with another new tactic.

pointer
08:58 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Australia achieve the target?

Australia are currently 174 runs behind the target and currently Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland are in the crease. The two would look to extend the 18-run stand and with the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins yet to come, Aus will fancy its chances.  

pointer
08:58 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 4 summary

England bundled out at 274 in their second innings to set up a target of 281 for Australia. Chasing the score, Australia got off to a good start as David Warner and Centurian from the first innings Usman Khawaja took the score past 50 in a steady manner. However, David Warner could not proceed past the 36-run mark and Aus lost the first wicket at the score of 61. Towards the end of the day's play, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also fell and at Stumps Australia were 107/3. 

pointer
08:58 IST, June 20th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch the live streaming of Day 5?

The Eng vs Aus Day 5 will be live teleacast on Sony Sports Network. Fans can access Sony Liv app/website to catch the live streaming.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com