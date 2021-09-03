England Vs India: Rohit Sharma Takes Stunning Catch As Umesh Yadav Dismisses Malan

India and England are currently playing the fourth Test match of the five-match Test series at the Oval Stadium in London. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, making a comeback into the team by replacing Ishant Sharma in the ongoing Oval Test, was the peak of the bowlers for India. On Day 2 of the match, during the 25th over of England’s first innings, Umesh Yadav dismissed Dawid Malan in the third ball. Yadav bowled a delivery that was not full, even not close enough to Malan. Anyhow, the ball managed to get an edge from Malan’s bat and was caught by Rohit Sharma. Rohit standing at the second slip, diving to his right upon spotting the edge and completed a spectacular catch.

India lost the third Test to England at Leeds

India lost the third Test match of the series at Leeds by an innings and 76 runs after being bowled out for only 78 runs in their first innings and scoring only 278 runs in the second. Coming into the fourth match, skipper Virat Kohli made two changes by bringing in Shardul Thakur in place of Ajinkya Rahane and replacing Ishant Sharma with Umesh Yadav. Kohli's changes justified their selection as Shardul Thakur hit quickfire innings of 57 runs off 36 balls, coming in to bat at no. 8 during India’s first innings. However, India's batting woes were again exposed as all the Indian batsmen except for skipper Virat Kohli, and Shardul Thakur failed to cross the 20- run mark and went back to the pavilion.

On the other hand, Umesh Yadav too impressed everyone as he dismissed three times centurion in this series, Joe Root, Craig Overton, and the no. 1 T20 batsmen in the world Dawid Malan. Dawid Malan hit 70 runs during his partnership of 139 runs with the skipper Joe Root in the third match at Leeds. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, with both the teams looking to gain the lead in the fourth Test match. Batting first after losing the toss, India were bowled out with 191 runs at the scoreboard on Day 1 of the Oval Test. When writing this article, England trail India’s first innings score by 64 runs with 127 runs on the board after 36 overs at the loss of five wickets.

(Image Source: PTI)