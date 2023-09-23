England Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs IRE 2nd ODI In India, UK & USA

Quick links:
Ben Dukett in action for England, (Image: AP)
England will play Ireland in the second One-Day International (ODI) before the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup. England are hosting Ireland in a three-match series. The first match was called off without a ball being bowled owing to weather. The reigning ODI World Cup champions will be seeking to maintain their winning run, having won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-1.
3 things you need to know
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match between England vs Ireland
Also Read: 'Not a nice job to do': Jos Buttler reveals the toughest part of being a captain
The 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
The 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland is poised to begin on September 23.
The 2nd ODI match between England and New Zealand will start at 3:30 PM IST.
The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
The live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will be available on Sony LIV. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Also Read: Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib apologizes after HUGE uproar over his sexist remarks
Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, while the live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. The match is slated to begin at 11:00 AM BST in the UK.
The 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will have a live broadcast on Willow TV in the US. The match is slated to begin at 6: 00 AM EST in the US.
England
Will Jacks, Philip Salt (wk), Zak Crawley (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Dukett, Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley
Ireland
Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.