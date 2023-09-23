England Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs IRE 2nd ODI In India, UK & USA

England will play Ireland in the second One-Day International (ODI) before the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup. England are hosting Ireland in a three-match series. The first match was called off without a ball being bowled owing to weather. The reigning ODI World Cup champions will be seeking to maintain their winning run, having won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-1.

1st ODI between England and Ireland was abandoned due to rain

2nd ODI match ENG vs IRE will be played on September 23

England will be facing New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup opener on October 5

Where will the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland be played?

The 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

When will the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland be played?

The 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland is poised to begin on September 23.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland start?

The 2nd ODI match between England and New Zealand will start at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of England and Ireland 2nd ODI in India?

The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch England vs Ireland live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will be available on Sony LIV. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch England and Ireland 2nd ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, while the live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. The match is slated to begin at 11:00 AM BST in the UK.

How to watch England and Ireland 2nd ODI in the US?

The 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland will have a live broadcast on Willow TV in the US. The match is slated to begin at 6: 00 AM EST in the US.

Predicted XI for England vs New Zealand

England

Will Jacks, Philip Salt (wk), Zak Crawley (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Dukett, Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.