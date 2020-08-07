England Vs Pakistan 2020: Mickey Arthur Missed By Pakistan Fans After Encouraging Tweet

Pakistan are currently playing England in the opening Test of the three-match Test series. The visitors decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 326 in the first innings. The standout performer for Pakistan was opener Shan Masood, who scored a valiant century against a relentless English attack.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan fans credit Mickey Arthur for Pakistan's brilliant display in England

Shan Masood scored almost half of Pakistan's runs and guided them to a respectable total. Pakistan were reeling at 176/5 at one stage and it seemed like the England bowlers up will wrap the innings soon. However, Shan Masood and Shadab Khan showed immense resistance to build a partnership. Moreover, it was the manner in which they built the partnership that was lauded by the cricketing fraternity.

Pakistan started cautiously on Day 2 of the first Test as they scored at a low rate. However, in the second session, Shadab Khan joined Shan Masood at the crease and both batsmen started scoring at a decent rate. The notable thing about their partnership was their flawless communication and running between the wickets. Shadab Khan and Shan Masood kept the scoreboard ticking by taking quick ones and twos.

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was also in awe of the partnership between Shan Masood and Shadab Khan. Mickey Arthur took to Twitter and praised the duo for their cunning approach. Let's take a look at Mickey Arthur's tweet.

Loving this partnership.... commitment to defence and attack and unbelievable running between the wickets #ENGvsPAK — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 6, 2020

As soon as Mickey Arthur posted the tweet, fans started reacting on it. A lot of Pakistan fans became nostalgic as they credited him for instilling the concept of fitness and playing smart cricket in the Pakistan team. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Love you Mickey, your contributions in resurrection of this team as a Pioneer are https://t.co/sFFta5Rvj2 are a true gentleman and great for the this game. We hope to see you again in Pakistan in any role . Thankyou for investing in this team — Syed Awab Ali (@SyedAwabAli2) August 6, 2020

You laid the basis. So due credit to you sir! Except you’d never tell me why @iamfawadalam25 was/is being ignored 😎 — Kamran Abbassi (@MK_Abbassi) August 7, 2020

Micky we will love to see you again as HEAD COACH along with Yunus Bhai as BATTING COACH , Aqib Bhai as BOWLING COACH ,Saeed Ajmal as ASSITANT BOWLING COACH. — Malik Abdul Momin (@MalikMomin72) August 7, 2020

Sir mickey, some where some how in this pandemic, you must be very happy seeing Pakistan play like this in England!!!

Someone else is reaping the reward for all your hard work.

Anyways, thank you so very much for all your efforts and love.

Regards

Whole Pakistan Nation! :) — wasay latif (@WasayL) August 7, 2020

You put your blood and sweat teaching them the same. How proud are you watching them? — Salman Mir (@salmanmires) August 6, 2020

Thanks for giving us great players you identified when we were checking old guns. — Muhammad Azeem Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@azeemk90) August 6, 2020

We love you Micky you have given your life to Pakistan cricket but PCB let us down. — khan (@MohammedHusnai4) August 7, 2020

Mickey Arthur was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan team in 2016. The South African international stayed with the Men in Green until the second half of 2019. After a disappointing outing at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mickey Arthur was sacked and replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq. During Mickey Arthur's stint as the head coach, Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy and also climbed to the top spot in ICC’s T20I rankings. The 52-year old is currently the head coach of Sri Lanka.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP