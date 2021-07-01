England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, UAE And South Africa?

England and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the 2nd ODI fixture of Sri Lanka’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time in the UK) from the Oval Cricket Ground, London on July 1, 2021. Having lost their three-match T20 series in a clean sweep and their 1st ODI in equally distressing fashion, Sri Lanka will be hoping to go home with at least one win to their name in this entire series. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details for the UK, UAE, and South Africa.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK

The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in the UK will be available on the Sky Sports Network. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will broadcast all the matches of the series in the country, fans can log on to Sky Go to watch a live stream of the series to cheer on their home side. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in the UK will commence on Tuesday, from 1:00 PM (local time). The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the England Cricket app and website and on the social media of both teams.

England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel

beIN Sports is the England vs Sri Lanka UAE channel as fans can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on the network's various platforms. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are a part of the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region, can also watch the tour live on the same channels. The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 4:00 PM UAE time.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on the SuperSport channel in South Africa. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, and Rwanda. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will commence at 2:00 PM as per South African time on Thursday, July 1.

Image source: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter