England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, Sri Lanka And India?

After pocketing the three-match ODI series with victries in first and second ODI, England will be aiming to whitewash the visiting Sri Lanks team by winning the final ODI . The third and final match pof the series will be played on County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, July 4. Here are the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match preview and the England vs Sri Lanka live streaming details.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI preview

The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to test their bench strength against the struggling Lankans in the final ODI on Sunday. England won the first two matches quite comfortable with 5 wickets and 8 wickets and will look to carry on the winning momentum in this match as well. Tom Banton, who was called up for the injured David Malan, Liam Livingstone, and Liam Dawson could get a chance to feature in the 3rd ODI, while Sussex left-arm seamer George Garton could be in line to make his debut accordingot Espncricinfo.

On the other hand, little will be expected of Sri Lanka team who have struggled to make an impact on the tour. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka were the only positives in the last match and will be expected to put up a good performance in the final match. While the top order have failed to fire in the series, the bowling department have worked hard with Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera proving the threat with the ball. Overall the Lankan lions need to get their act together in order to salvage some pride.

Where to catch England vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India

For England vs Sri Lanka India channel fans can go to the Sony Six channel and watch all the live action. Fans who wish to watch a live stream of the game in India can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. The England vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles and websites of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the England Cricket Board.

England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK

For cricket fans in UK, the England vs Sri Lanka live telecast in UK will be available on the Sky Sports Network. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will broadcast all the matches of the series in the country, fans can log on to Sky Go to watch a live stream of the series to cheer on their home side. The live scores and updates for the match will be available on the England Cricket app and website and on the social media of both teams.

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Sri Lanka

Fans wondering England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in Sri Lanka can tune into Channel Eye. The England vs Sri Lanka live telecast will be carried out through the Channel Eye of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC). The England vs Sri Lanka live streaming of the 2nd ODI match in Sri Lanka will begin at 3:30 p.m.

