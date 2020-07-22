England Vs West Indies: WI Coach Phil Simmons Hints At Batting Changes Ahead Of 3rd Test

West Indies were thumped by 113 runs by England in the second Test of the England vs West Indies series. The visitors were leading the series 1-0 and had a great opportunity to win the series by winning the second Test but they failed to do so. One of the major reasons behind their defeat was their misfiring batting unit.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Jason Holder brutally trolled, reminded of Tim Paine after 3 top DRS blunders vs England

England vs West Indies: Phil Simmons issues warning to misfiring batting unit

Now, West Indies coach Phil Simmons has issued a warning to his batsmen after the Caribbean outfit was bowled out twice in two days and handed the hosts an easy win. After England scored 469/9 in their first inning West Indies were bowled out for 287 and 198 in the first and second inning respectively. While two England batsmen scored centuries [Dom Sibley (120) and Ben Stokes (176)], none of the West Indies batsmen have been able to touch the three-figure mark in the series so far.

And looking at their batting form, Phil Simmons has pointed towards possible changes in the third Test. While speaking to AFP, Phil Simmons said that they will have to take into consideration that the West Indies batters haven't fired yet and hinted towards possible changes. The backup wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva and opener Shayne Moseley could be in contention for selection in the final Test.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar once again praises Jason Holder, this time for captaincy in 2nd Test

Phil Simmons also expressed concern over Shai Hope's form. Hope, who has averaged over 50 in ODI cricket in the past two years, hasn't quite been able to replicate his form in the longest format. Hope has registered scores of 25, 7, 16 and 9 in the series so far and averages a paltry 18.69 in his last 24 innings since 2018. Phil Simmons said he is concerned as the right-hander had gone four innings without a score in this series. He added that in contrast to how the West Indies have played over the last five or six months in the other formats, he is concerned about Hope's form.

Phil Simmons further said they have had five or six fifties and no one has converted their scores into a hundred. He reckoned that’s something that they have been talking about a lot but no one took up that opportunity in the second Test yet again which he termed disappointing. Simmons further said that it’s critical that their batsmen carry on and make big hundreds. He also said that their batsmen need to make hundreds because their bowlers have been doing their job.

Simmons also drew controversy recently by referring to Dom Sibley as 'Whatshisname' on Monday, which was criticised by English fans on Twitter.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Jason Holder's world-class 6-wicket haul that stunned England on Day 2; watch video

England vs West Indies live in India and Eng vs WI live streaming details

The Eng vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the England vs West Indies live scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the England vs West Indies match. The Eng vs WI live streaming in India would also be available on Sony LIV and Airtel TV. The Eng vs WI live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST on July 24. For live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes comically shakes Jason Holder's hand by mistake at the toss; watch video

IMAGE COURTESY: WINDIES CRICKET TWITTER