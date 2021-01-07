England Women's Team Set To Tour Pakistan For Limited-overs Series In October 2021

It has been confirmed that the England Women's cricket team will be visiting Pakistan for a bilateral series in October 2021 for a bilateral limited-overs two T20Is series against the Pakistan Women's team. The tour will consist of two T20Is and three One Day Internationals.

Meanwhile, the tour will happen alongside England Men's tour and at the same time, it will also be the first instance of the English team playing women's internationals in Pakistan.

This has officially been confirmed by the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media. Take a look.

JUST IN: England Women will tour Pakistan in October 2021 to play two T20Is and three ODIs 🙌



The tour will happen alongside England Men's tour, and will be the first time England have played women's internationals in Pakistan 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jkmztNCDRv — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2021

'We are absolutely delighted': Clare Connor

"We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today. The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey," said Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket in a statement that was released by the ICC.

England Women's tour of Pakistan

All the matches of this bilateral series will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. The two T20Is will be played on consecutive days i.e. October 14 and, 15 whereas, the three ODIs will be played on the 18th, 20th, and, 22nd respectively.

Coming back to the English men's team, they are all set to play cricket in Pakistan after a 16-year absence, with a T20I tour to the country in 2021 announced. The reigning ODI world champions will be visiting Pakistan in October 2021 for two T20Is that will be played in Karachi. Both T20I matches will be played on October 14 & 15 respectively.

This will mark England’s first tour to Pakistan in 16 years with their last visit coming way back in 2005.

