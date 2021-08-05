England's Jofra Archer Ruled Out For Rest Of The Year; Will Miss T20 World Cup And Ashes

In a massive for England Cricket Team, 26-year-old speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the year as he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. Jofra Archer was last seen in action in international cricket when England toured India for Test, ODI, and T20 series. However, Archer played only in the Test series and he had to return to England in the middle of the series as his injury was troubling him.

Jofra Archer ruled out for the rest of the year confirms ECB

As per ECB's official release, Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that Archer has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. Therefore, Archer will miss the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Also, the 26-year-old speedster will miss the Ashes series in Australia.

"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV= Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, and the Ashes series in Australia," says the ECB's official release

The 26-year-old, who had an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play last month. Archer tried to make his comeback by playing counties, however, ECB stated that the speedster became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire. The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously.

"He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn," stated the ECB.

Jofra Archer Refutes Claims Of Missing The Entire English Summer

Interestingly, Jofra Archer on Tuesday refuted various media reports that he could miss the rest of 2021, including the T20 World cup and the Ashes after failing to have recovered from an elbow operation. Archer rebutted the news and called it "clickbait at best". He also mentioned that it was something nobody spoke to him about.

Jofra Archer's injury

Earlier this year Archer returned home from England's tour to India after the 26-year-old injured his right elbow and was forced to sit out of the IPL. The player however soon returned to training and played a game for Sussex in the County Championship but bowled only 18 overs. Then, Archer was advised for surgery which he underwent in May.



The bowler spent around two months in rehab before returning to play in a T20 blast fixture and a One-day friendly game. The English placer bowled three and six overs respectively and hasn't been in action since then. The player was also drafted by the Southern Brave and was anticipated to play in 'The Hundred' but opted out.

(Image Credits: AP)