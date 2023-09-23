England’s Reserves Beat Ireland By 48 Runs In 2nd ODI At Trent Bridge

England’s reserves eased to a 48-run win over Ireland in the second one-day international to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Saturday. None of England’s Cricket World Cup-bound players featured at Trent Bridge so it gave a chance for some youngsters on the fringe of the ODI scene to impress.

Will Jacks (94 off 88 balls) and Sam Hain (89 off 82 balls) did just that, helping England to post 334-8 of its 50 overs. Ireland was dismissed for 286, with 19-year-old legspinner Rehan Ahmed having figures of 4-54 off his 10 overs. The first ODI was washed out on Wednesday without a ball being bowled. The third match takes place in Bristol on Tuesday. Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup in India starting next month, so is already looking ahead to the 2027 edition.