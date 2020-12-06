England's Tour Party Return 'unconfirmed Positive Tests' As 1st ODI Against SA Cancelled

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday confirmed that two members of England's touring party have returned with unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19 after the cancellation of the 1st ODI against England.

Meanwhile, the first ODI between South Africa and England has been cancelled as two hotel staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The medical advice was given to both CSA and England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the match cannot take place.

'Following the test results': CSA

"The decision was taken after two hotel staff members testing positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams," the CSA said in an official statement.

After having the statement, the South African cricket board took to their official Twitter handle and confirmed the cancellation of Sunday's first ODI.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to cancel today’s Betway One-Day International series opening match, which was due to take place in Paarl.

The first One Day was originally scheduled to be held on Friday, December 4 but was then postponed to Sunday i.e. December 6 after a player from the South African camp tested positive for Coronavirus. The Boland Park in Paarl was staged to host the first of the three-match series.

'CSA is doing everything in our power': Graeme Smith

Former Proteas skipper and the current Director of Cricket of CSA Graeme Smith mentioned that Cricket South Africa is doing everything in their power to ensure that their top priority, which is the health, safety, and welfare of players, support staff, and all involved in this series is safeguarded and with that in mind, they have made the joint decision to cancel Sunday's ODI.

Graeme Smith:

“CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2020



(With ANI Inputs)

