India Vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE Updates: Pandya Finishes Off In Style, India Clinch Series

The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence, seek a series win in the second T20

17:17 IST, December 6th 2020 Pandya hits a back-to-back sixes to take India home Hardik Pandya hits a humongous six to clinch the nail-biter. India beat Australia by 6 wickets clinch the T20 series 2-0

16:59 IST, December 6th 2020 Kohli departs for a 24-ball 24 India are 150/4 after 15.2 overs

16:46 IST, December 6th 2020 India lose their third wicket as Sanju Samson falls India are 120/3 after 13.4 overs

16:37 IST, December 6th 2020 India breach the 100-run mark in the 12th over India are 103/2 after 12 overs

16:32 IST, December 6th 2020 Dhawan keeps India in the hunt with a superb 50 India are 94/1 after 11 overs

16:28 IST, December 6th 2020 Kohli-Dhawan keep the scoreboard ticking India are 86/1 at the halfway mark

16:20 IST, December 6th 2020 Shikhar Dhawan & skipper Virat Kohli carry out the rescue job for India India are 73/1 after 8 overs

16:09 IST, December 6th 2020 KL Rahul departs for a quickfire 30 India are 56/1 after 5.2 overs

16:05 IST, December 6th 2020 50 up for India before Powerplay India are 50/0 after 4.5 overs

16:02 IST, December 6th 2020 Dhawan & Rahul make merry as leggie Glenn Maxwell concedes 19 runs off his opening over India are 43/0 after 4 overs

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.