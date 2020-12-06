Home
India Vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE Updates: Pandya Finishes Off In Style, India Clinch Series

The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence, seek a series win in the second T20

Last Updated:
India vs Australia

17:17 IST, December 6th 2020
Pandya hits a back-to-back sixes to take India home

Hardik Pandya hits a humongous six to clinch the nail-biter. India beat Australia by 6 wickets clinch the T20 series 2-0

16:59 IST, December 6th 2020
Kohli departs for a 24-ball 24

India are 150/4 after 15.2 overs

16:46 IST, December 6th 2020
India lose their third wicket as Sanju Samson falls

India are 120/3 after 13.4 overs

16:37 IST, December 6th 2020
India breach the 100-run mark in the 12th over

India are 103/2 after 12 overs

16:32 IST, December 6th 2020
Dhawan keeps India in the hunt with a superb 50

India are 94/1 after 11 overs

16:28 IST, December 6th 2020
Kohli-Dhawan keep the scoreboard ticking

India are 86/1 at the halfway mark

16:20 IST, December 6th 2020
Shikhar Dhawan & skipper Virat Kohli carry out the rescue job for India

India are 73/1 after 8 overs

16:09 IST, December 6th 2020
KL Rahul departs for a quickfire 30

India are 56/1 after 5.2 overs

16:05 IST, December 6th 2020
50 up for India before Powerplay

India are 50/0 after 4.5 overs

16:02 IST, December 6th 2020
Dhawan & Rahul make merry as leggie Glenn Maxwell concedes 19 runs off his opening over

India are 43/0 after 4 overs

 

