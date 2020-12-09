English All-rounder Ben Stokes Pens A Touching Tribute For His Late Father Ged

English all-rounder Ben Stokes has paid an emotional tribute to his father Ged Stokes who had passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with brain cancer at the age of 65. The news was officially confirmed by Workington Town - the rugby club that Ged Stokes' played for.

Ben pays a touching tribute to his late father

Ben took to Instagram and had posted an image of his late father having a gala time by donning the Rajasthan jersey. The southpaw had represented the inaugural edition's winners in the Dream11 IPL 2020 that was held in the UAE. At the same time, the ace all-rounder had also paid a touching tribute to Ged.

"In different places now me and you Ged but knowing you’ll always have this smile on your face make’s me smile every time I think of you love you forever and always", the 2019 World Cup winner's Instagram post read.

Ged's illness had also forced his son Ben to leave England's tour of South Africa in December 2019.

The English Cricket Board had also granted the star all-rounder indefinite leave to spend time with his family as his father was battling cancer. He also had to miss a major chunk of his IPL campaign this year and travelled to the UAE only in October. He is presently in South Africa, where the English team was scheduled to play a three-match ODI series, which has now been called off due to COVID-19 fear.

When Ben Stokes had to back out from England's home series midway

After the first Test match against Pakistan in August this year, the elegant middle-order batsman had to miss the remainder of the series as he had to depart to New Zealand after learning that his father was ill.

The ace all-rounder had returned to his home town of Christchurch to be with his family and spoke to New Zealand media while spending two weeks in quarantine. New Zealand-born Stokes said he had no choice but to leave the England team after learning of his father’s diagnosis.

