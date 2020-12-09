Mohammad Kaif Throws Light On Glenn Maxwell's Performances In IPL & Australian Team

Mohammad Kaif revealed why Glenn Maxwell does not perform well as he does consistently for Australia in international cricket. The 2015 World Cup winner who was roped in by Punjab for Dream11 IPL 2020 for a whopping Rs.10 Crores did not provide much stability in the middle-order as he could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches and on top of that, he failed to hit even a single six in the competition.

While the 'Big Show' failed to make his bat do the talking, he could not make amends with the ball in hand as well. With his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

'Probably he feels...': Mohammad Kaif

“It is absolutely amazing. Everyone has the hope that he will fire in the IPL, that he will do well this year. You make him open, play him at No.3 or No.4, he gets an opportunity at every position. Probably he feels more pressure in the IPL because only four foreign players can play and seven Indians. So, the competition between foreign players is high,” said Kaif while speaking on Sony Sports Network. “But once he comes back home, it has just been two-three weeks since the IPL in UAE, there is such a huge difference. He is able to play the reverse sweeps, switch hits, and is able to hit shots in whichever angle he wants. So, it is not a problem with the player’s skills but probably a problem with the mindset in the IPL,”, the former Indian middle-order batsman added.

Glenn Maxwell in the limited-overs series against India

'Maxi' might have flopped in the IPL but then went on to rediscover his mojo when he had donned the Australian jersey during the white-ball leg against India recently. He was excellent in the ODI series and had blown hot & cold in the T20I series that followed.

The power-hitter amassed 167 runs in the three-match ODI series with scores of 45, 63 & 59 respectively, and 78 runs in the shortest format of the game ( 2, 22 & 54). The dynamic middle-order batsman also succeeded in sending back his Punjab skipper KL Rahul for a silver duck after he had opened the bowling during India's run chase in the 3rd T20I.

