IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Arrives Covered In PPE Kit, Says 'auditioning For Breaking Bad'

Eoin Morgan might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into the IPL 2020 that gets underway this Saturday. He had led England in the recently concluded limited-overs series against arch-rivals Australia and has now flown all the way to the UAE for participating in the marquee event where he will be representing the Kolkata team. However, it seems that Morgan has made an impact straight away after reaching the Middle East and he has done it in style.

'Audition for new Breaking Bad': Eoin Morgan

Morgan along with his English-team mate Tom Banton and Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins had reached the Gulf on Thursday. But, what really stood out here is that after the Kolkata team posted a video of them having covered themselves in PPE kit as a precautionary measure against the ongoing global pandemic, the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper shared the same and captioned it as 'Audition for new Breaking Bad'.

Audition for new Breaking Bad ✅ https://t.co/qpTm3upLjU — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) September 18, 2020

For those unaware, 'Breaking Bad' is an American crime drama television series created and produced by Vince Gilligan starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The show that consisted of five seasons for a total of 62 episodes was aired from January 20, 2008, to September 29, 2013.

Kolkata in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

Kolkata will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the title-holders Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23.

