IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar On MS Dhoni's Reaction To His Desire Of Bowling The Death Overs

Deepak Chahar revealed what Mahendra Singh Dhoni had told him when he had spoken to his Chennai Super Kings skipper about his desire to bowl in the death overs. Chahar has been a key member of CSK in the last two editions where the 'Yellow Army' had won their third IPL title in 2018 and had gone down to Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat thriller when the arch-rivals had locked horns in last year's tournament decider.

Meanwhile, the pace sensation was tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Nonetheless, he joined the team's practice session last week and it has been learned that he will be in CSK's playing XI for the curtain-raiser against MI this Saturday.

'I think Dhoni prefers...': Deepak Chahar

While speaking to former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra on his official Youtube channel Aakash Vaani, Chahar went on to say that generally, one does not give the old ball to bowlers who have a pace of 120-125 km/h, Recalling his stint with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant as well as CSK, the premier pacer mentioned that even though he was bowling at around 140 km/h but still the legendary cricketer did not give him the ball in the death overs.

“I think Dhoni prefers those who are good in all departments. He likes those who can contribute in batting bowling and fielding. A bowler can have a bad day but he can change a match by grabbing a good catch or can win the batch with a six or a four. If you look at our team, we have many players who are good in every department. T20 is a format that requires you to do everything. There are a lot of teams in the IPL which have a strong batting line-up or a strong bowling attack but they remain dependent on a few cricketers. If they do well, they end up winning you matches single-handedly but if they don’t, the team struggles,” he added.

“I had asked this to Mahi Bhai. He gave me a two-word answer and then I couldn’t say much. So I asked the bowling coach a couple of times, he also said I should be bowled in the death overs. Finally, I gathered some courage and asked Mahi Bhai when he was sitting in a room. He said, ‘I groom players’ and that’s it. He didn’t say anything else,” the 2018 IPL winner further added.



