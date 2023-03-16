Europa League Live Streaming: How To Watch Real Betis Vs Man United In India, UK & US

Europa League Live Streaming: Manchester United will travel to Spain to take on Real Betis in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 fixture. Man United have a healthy 3-goal lead leading to the second leg as they defeated Betis 4-1 in the reverse fixture. The match will start at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw against Southampton in the Premier League while Betis drew 1-1 with Villarreal in La Liga. United will start the game as the favourites but Betis could pose a real threat on their home turf.

When and Where will the Real Betis vs Manchester United match be played?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Real Betis and Manchester United will be played at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Real Betis vs Manchester United match in India?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Real Betis and Manchester United can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Real Betis vs Manchester United match in India?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Real Betis and Manchester United can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app in India.

How to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United Europa League match in the UK?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Real Betis and Manchester United will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 in UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 5:45 PM GMT on Thursday.

How to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United Europa League match in the US?

The Europa League round of 16 clash between Real Betis and Manchester United can be watched live on TUDN in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on Paramount+. In the USA the match will start at 1:45 PM on Thursday.

Manchester United's squad against Real Betis

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer.

Forwards: Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst.