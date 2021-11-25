European Cricket: Cyprus Batter's 'never Seen Before' Dismissal Goes Viral; WATCH

A unique dismissal occurred during a European Cricket League's FanCode ECS Cyprus Qualifier match between the Cyprus Moufflons and Haidree Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol, Cyprus. The batsman got out in an unfortunate and bizarre manner.

The batsman tried to execute a lap shot but ended up mistiming it, with the ball hitting the wicketkeeper on his helmet and flying to the fielder placed at fly slip, who completed a comfortable clash and the batsman was given out. ECS put up a video of the dismissal captioning it “NO! YOU HAVEN’T SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE[sic].”

Meanwhile, the ECS completed 1,000 matches this year, which is a great achievement by the European Cricket Network, which was started with the aim to promote cricket as a sport in non-major cricketing nations in Europe and to attract more talents and investments into the sport.

European Cricket: Fans react to yet another bizarre dismissal in the ECS

The ECS has been at the forefront of many funny incidents and viral videos and this time again fans had a good dosage. Fans took to Twitter to react to the incident with one calling the ECS the gift that just keeps on giving.

Gift that keeps giving this game 😁 @BigKev67 — Nektarios (@iliad1976) November 25, 2021

The @EuropeanCricket League is the gift that just keeps on giving! 😂pic.twitter.com/XW70ldMMjS — That’s so Village (@ThatsSoVillage) November 25, 2021

European cricket 🤝 Asian football — Crystal (@Crystal538219) November 25, 2021

Well played keeps — Tom Jenkins (@TAJenkins38) November 24, 2021

Can't get any better!👍😂 — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) November 25, 2021

