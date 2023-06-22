Even Geoffrey Boycott Is Not Happy With 'Bazball', Comes Down Hard On Stokes And McCulllum

Why you are reading this: The English team's 'Bazball' approach didn't help them win the inaugural match of the five-match Ashes 2023 series against Australia. The Aussies picked the first win by two wickets after the thriller game played at Edgbaston. However, the hosts are now facing a lot of criticism over their new playing style in the longer format.

Australia win the inaugural Ashes 2023 match by two wickets

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

The second Test will be played at the Lord's cricket ground from June 28, 2023

Geoffrey Boycott criticises England over 'Bazball'

The English cricket team has been constantly playing the longest format of cricket with a different approach since skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test team. The squad has believed to play the long format in T20 style with an explosive mindset known as Bazball. 'Baz' is the nickname of the team's head coach McCullum.

Brendon McCullum used to utterly demolish the line and length of the opposition bowlers in his playing days with his aggressive batting mindset. He has also struck one of the fastest centuries and achieved several records throughout his international career.

Getting back to 'Bazball', the English cricket team have played 15 Tests under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and have won 11 of the games.

However, after their defeat in the first Ashes 2023 Test, former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott critisised England over the 'Bazball' tactics. The English team made a bold decision to declare the innings on the Day One of the inaugural Test and ended their first innings at 393/8. While speaking to 'The Telegraph', Boycott said,

England are in danger of seeing the Ashes on exhibition. England have become engrossed in 'Bazball' and feel that winning is the most important entertainment. But one thing England supporters want more than anything else is to win the Ashes. It's cute to run fast, wear great shave-wheels. That's great. But only if England don't miss out on the big prize which is to beat Australia. If Australia go home with the Ashes at the end of the series, we'll feel sick, no matter how entertained we may have been.

After Australia's historic two-wicket win at Edgbaston, the focus would now shift to the second Test, which is all set to begin from June 28, 2023 at the Lord's cricket ground.

