McCullum Gives Unabashed Reply To Hussain's To 'We Didn't Need Bazball To Beat AUS' Remark

The English cricket team's 'Bazball' tactics didn't help them win the inaugural ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. The Aussies scripted a historic win at Edgbaston and got over the line by two wickets. However, the English team were the favourites to win the match after they came up with a bold decision to declare the first innings at 393/8 on Day 1.

3 things you need to know

Australia needed 281 runs to win in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test match

The Aussies were at 227/8 at one stage and needed 54 runs to win with just two wickets in hand

England finished their second innings at 273 runs

Has 'Bazball' been proved effective for England?

The English cricket team has completely changed the tactics of playing Test cricket since all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum have taken over the charge of the Test team. The team's batsmen have been constantly playing with the attacking and explosive approach which is also known as 'Bazball'. 'Baz' is the nickname of McCullum, and is known for the way he completely used to destroy the line and length of the opposition bowlers with his explosive batting approach. England has ended up being on the winning side 11 times out of the 15 Test matches they have played under Stokes and former New Zealand batsman.

However, the 'Bazball' tactics never gives the assurance to end up on the winning side in Test matches. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has reminded England skipper Ben Stokes that winning was his prime goal when he was handed over the Test captaincy. Hussain said while speaking to Sky Sports,

Remember, we have beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old fashioned way. We didn't need a 'bazball' to beat Australia. They have some serious players and some seriously tough players too. You can't hide behind that (want to entertain). If you remember, England also lost in New Zealand. I know they had Ireland in the middle, but now they have lost here and there are two games of cricket they could have won, they should have won.

However, English coach Brendon McCullum defended the team's 'Bazball' tactics, saying that the application of the tactics of superb. But some things did not go the team's way, and that is the nature of the game. While speaking in the press interaction McCullum said,

The application of how we want to play the right way was fantastic. Sometimes things didn't go our way, but that's the nature of the game.

The second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Lord's cricket ground in London from June 28, 2023.

