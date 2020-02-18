'Even The Boss Had To Wait 6 WCs': Ravi Shastri's Take On Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Gong

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri had an important thing to point out amid ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar winning the prestigious Laureus honour and it was the very important quality of perseverance. Tendulkar's victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium on the shoulders of his teammates after the World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years on Monday - beating out some incredible achievements in the world of sports. It was a dream come true for the Master Blaster as India lifted the World cup in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka in the finals and Sachin was carried on the shoulders of his teammates, jubilant and ecstatic.

Ravi Shastri's take on Sachin's feat

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shastri pointed out that even the 'God of Cricket' had to wait for six World Cup appearances for the moment to arrive and said that perseverance always reaped benefits. Ravi Shastri's booming voice on the commentary while MS Dhoni finished off the game for India with a huge six can never be forgotten and will always bring goosebumps to the Indian fans. Ravi Shastri congratulated the champ, Sachin Tendulkar, for receiving the Laureus award.

Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcup s to be lifted by his team mates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7jeUZAWaRq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 18, 2020

'I dedicate this Laureus Sport award to India'

In a tweet on Monday morning, Tendulkar thanked all his well-wishers for the messages and the support and also dedicated the award to his teammates, and fans.

The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. After winning the award, he said, "It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me. My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party. But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that's how my journey began. It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen."

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony. Becker then asked Tendulkar to share the emotions he felt at that time and the Indian legend put in perspective how important it was for him to hold that trophy.

