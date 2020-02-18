India's 2023 WC Hosting Rights In Danger After ICC Seeks 'tax Break Guarantees': Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently sent out a single-page letter to all the cricket boards of its associate members. According to a media report, the letter says that if the respective central governments of these boards fail to provide guarantees like tax exemptions immediately, they will not be able to host any ICC event between the 2023 and 2031 cricket calendar. The letter is directly aimed towards powerful cricket boards like Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA).

Also Read | BCCI Faces CA, ECB And ICC Roadblock For Super Series 2021: Report

India’s 2023 World Cup hosting rights in danger: Report

The letter was reported to be signed by ICC’s CEO Manu Sawhney and it was sent out on February 13. The subject line of the letter is addressed towards the ‘associate members’ that reads: “Hosting of ICC events 2023 to 2031”. In the letter, Sawhney wrote the board earlier agreed that the process of allotting ICC events should be open to all full members. The purpose of the same was to appoint hosts for various ICC events that take place between the period of 2023 and 2031 before the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Also Read | BCCI To Seek SC Approval To Dilute Tenure Reform, Shah To Represent Board At ICC CEC

Meanwhile, India are scheduled to host the ICC T20 World Cup of 2021 along with the next 50-overs World Cup in 2023. After the upcoming ICC board meeting scheduled to be held in March 2020, the Governing Council will issue a request, proposing the same.

Quite recently, the ICC also decided to discard the concept of hosting fees from 2023 onwards. The hosting fees pertained to a sum approved by the cricket council meant to be paid to the host nation for conducting an event. Instead of paying hosting fees, the ICC now expects the host to earn through match tickets.

Also Read | Japan Makes ICC Under-19 World Cup Debut Against India After PNG Found Guilty Of Robbery

While speaking with the reporters, a BCCI member described the regarding matter as “utter madness”. He said that India is currently not in a position to do much because they have to wait for the order from the Supreme Court. He also added that India might lose the hosting rights of ICC World Cup 2023 if it does not get tax exemptions.

Here's a look at the TOP 10 BUYS 💰💰post some fierce bidding at the 2020 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction 👌🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/wxuFnBx4fq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Also Read | ICC Likely To Clash With BCCI Over New '23-member Contingent' Rule For Marquee Events