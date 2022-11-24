'Every Player Passes Through This Phase': Dhawan On Samson Not Making It To India's XI

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday opened up on Sanju Samson not being able to make it to the playing XI despite putting up some good performances in the recent past. Ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Dhawan was asked how the management communicates with a player like Sanju Samson, who has been a member of the squad for a long time but hasn't received regular opportunities in the playing XI. Dhawan said that every player goes through this phase but it is up to the management to communicate and give him clarity.

"Every player passes through this phase in their career. The fact that our team is comprised of so many talented individuals is also a positive sign. Whether the coach or the captain does it, it's crucial that we get in touch with the concerned player and give him the reason why he is not being picked in the playing XI. When they are being communicated with, they get clarity. The player may occasionally feel disappointed, which is perfectly normal, but eventually, he realises that it is in the best interest of the team," Dhawan told reporters ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand.

During the recently finished three-match series against South Africa, Samson appeared to be in good form with the bat. In the first ODI, which the Men in Blue narrowly lost, he came near to sealing the victory for India. Samson led India closer to victory with an unbeaten 86 runs in the game, however, his efforts were ineffective because India lost by nine runs. The next two One-Day Internationals against South Africa saw Samson score an unbeaten 30 and 2 runs, respectively. The series was won 2-1 by India.

India vs New Zealand

India are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting November 25. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain for the bilateral contest with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Senior players including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested for the series with youngsters such as Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umran Malik getting a recall.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Image: AP/Twitter/BCCI

