'Shot Hai Sanju': Samson's No-look Six In Practice Evokes Big Reactions From India Players

Indian Cricket Team players were spotted practicing big hits on Thursday ahead of their first T20I match against New Zealand. Among those who were seen taking part in the practice session were Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill. The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share a video from Team India's net session in which batters can be seen playing big shots to practice for their upcoming game.

Samson, who has been added to the Indian squad as a reserve wicket-keeper, was spotted hitting a no-look sixes over the square leg boundary. Samson's teammates were heard cheering for him as he played the stylish shot with ease. Shreyas Iyer was another batter who can be seen playing the no-look shot in the video. The post has garnered more than 95,000 views since being shared a few hours ago.

Samson looked in good touch with the bat during the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa. He almost finished the game for India in the first ODI that the Men in Blue lost by a close margin. Samson scored an unbeaten 86 runs in the match to help India reach closer to the target but his effort went in vain as India lost by 9 runs. Samson scored an unbeaten 30 and 2 runs in the next two ODIs against South Africa. India won the series 2-1.

India vs New Zealand, T20I series

India are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting November 18. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the bilateral contest with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Senior players including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested for the series with youngsters such as Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Umran Malik getting a recall.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

