'Everybody Questioned My Decision': KL Rahul Gives EPIC Response To 'workload' Question

Prior to the World Cup, India defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. After winning the first two One-Day Internationals, Pat Cummins's Australia defeated India by 66 runs. Rohit Sharma's team was unable to complete a clean sweep as they were unable to chase down 353 runs.

After electing to bat first in the Rajkot ODI, Australia reached 352/7 in 50 overs

India failed to chase and lost by 66 runs

Rohit Sharma and company won the IND vs AUS series 2-1

IND vs AUS series: KL Rahul led India in two ODI victories against Australia

The Indian cricket team has played ODIs in subcontinental weather for almost two months in preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup, enduring intense heatwaves and sporadic rain delays. Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot hosted their recent series against Australia, which came to an end on Wednesday. The venues were all quite hot.

During this time, KL Rahul was crucial. In addition to leading the side in the opening two games, which they won to seal the series, he also assumed responsibility for wicketkeeping and put in a lot of time at bat in the middle. Cricket icon Mark Waugh of Australia asked Rahul how he handled the 'workload' in such intense heat. Talking to the broadcasters, Rahul replied:

I've come back really fresh, I've had a lot of juice in me so no complaints on that front,

KL Rahul said he was full of energy and felt revitalised after rejoining the team. But he did concede that, compared to the relatively easier conditions in Colombo during the Asia Cup, in which they beat Sri Lanka in the final, the playing conditions in India for the series against Australia were more difficult than he had first thought. He added:

It has been really challenging physically. The weather and conditions in Colombo were what we thought would be the worst we could get but then we turned up in Mohali... I said this after that game as well, I said in the huddle ‘We’ve come from Colombo, this can't be worse.' It is Mohali, it must be pleasant. Three overs later, when Mitch Marsh got out everybody looked at each other and said skip, you've made the worst decision by opting to bat. It is a good challenge that we get used to it because we will have similar conditions to deal with in the World Cup,

When will Team India play its next match?

Team India has recently won the Ireland series, the Asia Cup 2023, and the series against Australia ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. However, before kicking off their campaign against the Aussies on October 8, 2023, they are set to face England and Netherlands in warm-up games on September 30, and October 3, 2023.