'You're Playing A Great Team': Indian Star Player Acknowledges Australian Edge Over India

IND vs AUS: India won the three-match ODI series against Australia 2-1 ahead of the World Cup. After winning the first 2 ODI matches, India failed to secure a clean sweep as Pat Cummins' Australia handed a 66-run defeat to the Rohit Sharma-led side, who fell short in the 353-run chase.

3 things you need to know

Australia reached 352/7 in 50 overs after opting to bat first in Rajkot ODI

India failed to chase and lost the match by 66 runs

Rohit Sharma and co. won the India vs Australia series by 2-1

Also Read: Cricket World Cup host India looks to end 12-year one-day international trophy drought

KL Rahul makes a huge statement after 3rd ODI

Following India's 2-1 victory over Australia in the just concluded ODI series, KL Rahul was ecstatic. Even though the Men in Blue lost the third and final ODI on Wednesday, September 28, by a score of 66 runs at Rajkot's SCA Stadium, their previous victories have given them more confidence even before.

Rahul underlined how important it was to win the Asia Cup, especially since India have faced must-win circumstances a lot in this competition. The right-hander, who returned to the team with remarkable flair after an injury-affected break, referred to the series win over Pat Cummins' formidable Australian side as a morale-boosting accomplishment and highlighted the difficulties Australia had presented India at home over the previous couple of years. Talking on JioCinema, he said:

Yeah, I mean, the last few weeks have been the same mindset for everybody. The Asia Cup was really important for us. Every game was a must win game, almost. You're playing really competitive teams the same. It was the same here in this series. You're playing a great Australian team, and they've always had the edge over us in India in the last couple of years,

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's squad, fixtures and everything you need to know

KL Rahul claims all the squad members are well aware of their roles

Rahul, who stepped in as India's captain for the first two IND vs AUS ODI games in Mohali and Indore when Rohit Sharma was unavailable and was claimed to be returning in the Rajkot ODI, stressed that everyone in the team understands their specific responsibilities. He added:

So, yeah, we're just trying to do our roles as well as we can and put ourselves under pressure. There's a lot of talk with the coaches. We were given very specific, very clear roles, and we were asked to try and execute that as best we could and I think everybody tried to do that. And luckily, a lot of guys did that really well. So that gives us confidence. And hopefully we can build on that and get better,

Rohit Sharma and his team will now be seen in action in Guwahati and Trivandrum, where they take on England and Netherlands in the World Cup warm-up games. The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be kicking off on October 5, 2023, with England and New Zealand clashing in the curtain raiser in Ahemdabad.