Ex-India Chief Selector Makes His Choice Between Kuldeep Yadav & Chahal For ODI World Cup

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi believes Kuldeep Yadav should be selected in the Indian squad slated to be picked for the next ICC ODI World Cup. Kuldeep has been picked up for the upcoming Test series against Australia but with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja raring to go it could be difficult for the left-arm spinner to get a place in the team. He has been in fine form off late and will have more exposure this year.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India's trumpcard in 2023 World Cup?

Kuldeep Yadav had emerged as one of the most prolific wicket-takers amongst the Indian spinners but his dip in form has allowed Yuzvendra Chahal to come to the front. The Rajasthan Royals spinner has been India's reliable force but even he has faced a downturn in recent times which might have forced the BCCi to lookout for alternate options.

Kuldeep's return to Test cricket reaped huge dividends amidst much fanfare as the 28-year-old picked up eight wickets in his comeback test against Bangladesh in 2022 which proved his brilliance once again. Since then he has been in and out and even played every match of the New Zealand series.

Sunil Joshi feels Kuldeep is in a rich vein of form and needs to chalk out his plans accordingly in the World Cup. We are talking about seven-eight months from now. Kuldeep is in a space where he is absolutely fine. He needs to be more consistent. He needs to be looking at the tactical part. He needs to know how he will approach each team and venue. The World Cup is in India but every venue has a different dimension, in terms of pitch, soil and climate. He has to prepare himself accordingly.

On being asked if Kuldeep deserves to be in the World Cup squad the former chairman of selectors answered, "Of course."

India is set to host the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup and the Men in Blue are looking to take advantage of the home conditions. It remains to be seen whether Kuldeep can be effective in his maiden World Cup on home soil.