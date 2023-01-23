Team India members Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar were sported offering their prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday. As revealed by ANI, the trio performed Baba Mahakal’s Bhasma Aarti during their visit to the temple. Speaking to ANI, India batter Suryakumar Yadav revealed that they also prayed for the quick recovery of Rishabh Pant.

“We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them,” Suryakumar Yadav said. The 25-year-old Pant was involved in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, while he was traveling alone in his car.

He sustained cuts on his forehead, and severe bruises on his back, alongside injuries in his knee and ankle. While he has already undergone successful surgery, he might be out of action for close to nine months. Meanwhile, India is now gearing up to face New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series in Indore.

India vs New Zealand ODI series concludes in Indore

India kicked off the ODI series against the Kiwi side with an ecstatic seventeen-run victory. The Men In Blue scored 349/8 in the first innings, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s 208 off 149 balls, before restricting New Zealand to 337 runs. India then earned an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by clinching an eight-wicket victory in the 2nd ODI.

India bowled out the Kiwi side for a mere 108 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s 3/18, Washington Sundar’s 2/7, and Hardik Pandya’s 2/16 among other notable contributions. India then cruised to victory by eight runs as Rohit Sharma top-scored with a knock of 51 runs in 50 balls. Shubman Gill remained not out for India after hitting 40 runs in 53 balls. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is scheduled to be held in Indore on January 24.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik