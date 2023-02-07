Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Fires Ominous Warning To Australia: 'He Will Be Charged Up'

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will take on Australia with the utmost confidence in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Virat has been named in the squad for the first two matches as India is scheduled to play a four-match Test series. The 34-year-old has been one of Australia's chief tormentors in all the formats.

Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will be charged up against Australia

Virat has not been at his best in the long form of cricket in recent times and he would definitely want to end his bad patch and it would be a massive statement if he backs up his numbers against the top Test team in the world. Virat's last Test century came against Bangladesh came on home soil when India staged their first-ever Pink Ball Test in Kolkata in 2019.

Since then he has not performed up to the mark and Ravi Shastri believes he would put up a convincing display against the mighty Aussies. In an interview with Star Sports Shastri said, "His (Kohli's) record against Australia would spur him on. He would be charged up and want to start well. You should look at his first two innings. If he gets off to a start, he would be a thorn in flesh for Aussies. They would for sure won't want that to happen. Kohli has average of just under 50 against Australia. Amazing record, that should really get him going."

Kohli's Test statistics spoke volumes about his talent as the former Indian captain has amassed a whopping 8119 runs at an average of 48.91. Virat's previous home outing against Australia was a forgettable one for the batting maestro as he could only manage 46 runs in three Test matches.

His matchup with Nathan Lyon will be particularly interesting to witness as the Australian spinner has got him out seven times so far.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.