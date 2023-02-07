India Vs Australia: Cricket Legends Predict Score Line Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Cricket legends including the likes of Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mark Waugh, Michael Hussey, and Kerry O'Keefe have predicted the scoreline for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) between India and Australia. The predictions were shared on Fox Cricket ahead of the first Test match in Nagpur.

Three of the eight experts feel that the series will end in a 2-2 draw, with three predicting a 2-1 win for Australia. Meanwhile, Isa Guha believes that India will come out on top in their home conditions by 2-1, while Ian Smith has forecasted Australia to win by 3-1. It is pertinent to note that Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004.

Allan Border - Series result: Australia 2-1

Mark Howard - Series result: 2-2

Adam Gilchrist - Series result: Australia 2-1

Kerry O’Keeffe - Series result: Australia 2-1

Mark Waugh - Series result: 2-2

Michael Hussey - Series result: 2-2

Isa Guha - Series result: India 2-1

Ian Smith - Series result: Australia 3-1

Jayawardene predicts Australia to win

Earlier, former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene predicted Australia to win the highly-anticipated Test series, saying that being a Sri Lankan he would like to see India lose so that his country can make it to the World Test Championship final.

“It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I’m hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one", Jayawardena told ICC.

Harbhajan said India must win the series against Australia by a margin of 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0 to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

India vs Australia Test series Fixtures

1st Test, Nagpur: February 9-13 - 9:30 pm IST

2nd Test, Delhi: February 17-21 - 9:30 pm IST

3rd Test, Dharamsala: March 1-5 - 9:30 pm IST

4th Test, Ahmedabad: March 9-13 - 9:30 pm IST

Image: AP

